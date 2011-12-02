A man gathers bags of cocoa beans at the Cargill factory in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, in this October 29, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/Files

BANGALORE agricultural trading giant Cargill Inc CARG.UL said it would let go of 2,000 of its employees globally, citing continued weak global economy.

The company said the workforce reductions were made on recommendations from various business units and was not a "uniform across-the-board" cut.

Cargill said the job cut, which affects about 1.5 percent of its workforce, will take place over the next six months.

On November 30, market sources told Reuters that Cargill's unit, Cargill Ferrous International, was shutting down its physical steel trading desks in Hong Kong and Geneva.

Company spokeswoman Corinne Holtshausen had told Reuters that the Cargill was making internal structural changes, following a review of its global energy, transportation and metals operations.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore)