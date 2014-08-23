Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] has sued a former employee, accusing him of stealing trade secrets before he joined rival JBS SA.
Privately held Cargill filed the case on Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, accusing Jason Kuan of breach of contract.(1.usa.gov/1lmQx3S)
Kuan resigned on Aug. 1 without prior notice.
Kuan had worked for Cargill's Case Ready business, which is involved in processing and packaging meat for retailers.
He joined JBS, the world's biggest beef producer in early August, after working for Cargill for about 20 years.
According to the lawsuit, the company found Kuan's resignation suspicious and conducted a forensic analysis on Kuan's laptop, which was owned by Cargill.
The analysis showed that Kuan "downloaded hundreds of highly confidential and proprietary Cargill Case Ready files to an external hard drive."
It claims that the hard drive was not returned to the Minneapolis-based company upon Kuan's resignation.
Kuan will lead JBS' new stand-alone Case Ready Division, according to an announcement by JBS cited in the lawsuit.
"Kuan will inevitably disclose and use the valuable Cargill information in the course of his employment position with JBS because he is developing a Case Ready meat business for JBS; this is the same industry and the same type of position Kuan had for many years at Cargill," the company said.
Neither Cargill nor JBS could immediately be reached for comment outside normal business hours.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.