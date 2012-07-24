Carlisle Cos Inc's (CSL.N) quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations as the diversified manufacturer sold more at higher prices.

The company makes products such as roofing materials, specialty wheels and tires, food service equipment, and wire and cable assemblies for aerospace and industrial clients.

Net income rose to $92.8 million, or $1.45 per share, for the April-June period, from $54.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations was $1.39 per share.

Sales rose 13 percent to $984.6 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at its constructions materials segment rose 14 percent to $470 million as higher selling prices more than offset increased raw material costs.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $51.91 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)