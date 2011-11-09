Cans of Carlsberg beer are seen through a branded pint glass before a news conference in London January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday reported a 21 percent fall in third-quarter profit, steeper than expected, hurt by a contraction of its key Russian market and rising raw materials costs.

The world's fourth-largest brewer said the Russian market, which accounts for about 40 percent of group sales, had declined by about 7 percent in the third quarter and that its market share had fallen to 37.8 percent from 39.9 percent.

"2011 has been a challenging year," Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement. The brewer kept its 2011 full-year outlook unchanged.

"With an uncertain outlook for the global macro economy and consumer sentiment, we will closely monitor changes in our markets, so that we can adjust our investments in sales and marketing activities accordingly," Rasmussen said.

The Russian market was still affected by price rises following an increase in taxes last year, and the group was planning to raise prices further in November, it said.

The brewer said it expected full-year 2011 adjusted net profit growth of 5-10 percent and kept its outlook for beer volume growth in Russia at a low single-digit decline.

Two weeks ago Carlsberg said it would replace the head of its key Russian division, Baltika Breweries, to address slowing sales in an emerging market that has failed to develop as fast as expected.

Third-quarter operating profit fell 21 percent to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 million), against analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales were roughly flat at 17.44 billion crowns from the third quarter a year earlier, missing a 17.59 billion average forecast.

Rising raw materials prices have challenged the world's brewers, who have looked to compensate by passing higher costs on to drinkers.

Rival Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest brewer, reported profits up above expectations in the third quarter after charging more for the same amount of beer.

($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns)

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)