BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) is confident that its Russian market will return to growth after regulations to curb alcohol abuse dented third quarter results, although western European markets may not pick up for a year or two.
"There is nothing for us that indicates that consumers and the macro economies (in Western Europe) will be much better in the short term, or in the next year or two," chief executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said.
He said he was certain that there would be growth again in the Russian market.
"It is a question of when. This market certainly has growth potential," he said over the telephone.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Keiron Henderson)
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
MUNICH, Germany Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
COPENHAGEN Lego is counting on capturing the imagination of Chinese children with its colorful plastic bricks while keeping kids in its core markets engaged with programmable robots, its new chief executive said on Thursday.