COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday its 2014 operating profit would decline compared to 2013 due to deteriorating conditions in Russia, which generates some 35 percent of its profits.

Carlsberg's large exposure to Russia makes it a test case for how European companies are coping with the deepening tensions between Russia and the West and the resulting pressure on the Russian economy.

It said it now expects operating profit to fall by low- to mid-single digit percentage points against a previous guidance of growth of low single-digit percentage points. It is the second time this year that it had lowered its 2014 guidance.

The company earned 9.723 billion Danish crowns ($1.74 billion) in operating profit before special items in 2013.

Analysts have said Carlsberg is not so much hurt by Western sanctions on Russia and Moscow's ban on European food, but by the impact that has had on Russia's economy, which may slip into recession this year.

With its Baltika brand ubiquitous in the former Soviet Union, Carlsberg now sees beer sales in Russia falling by high single-digit percentage points and indicated that it may shut down breweries in the East European region.

"In order to mitigate the risks as much as possible, several changes have been and will be made in our Eastern European business, including structural changes. These include considerations related to brewery closures," it said in a statement.

Aside from consumer spending falling in Russia, Carlsberg faces uncertainty from excise duties which the Russian government may freeze for next year.

Carlsberg's 2014 outlook is based on a euro-rouble exchange rate of 50 rubles per euro compared to an assumption of 51 rubles to the euro in its earlier guidance. A difference of 1 rouble on the exchange rate affects its operating profit by around 100 million crowns.

"The visibility is very low in the Russian market but as they are already downgrading now and not waiting for more clarity, it shows they believe the second half will be very tough in Russia," said analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Bank.

"I don't think the relatively strong bottom line in the second quarter will offset the downgraded guidance in the investor's eyes and so I believe the shares will fall today."

Despite its gloomy outlook, Carlsberg said operating profit rose 6 percent to 3.6 billion Danish crowns in the second quarter, higher than a forecast for a 3.43 billion profit in a Reuters poll.

(1 US dollar = 5.6031 Danish crown)

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)