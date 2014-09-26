A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Carlyle Group (CG.O) said Friday it will buy a controlling stake in six power plants in the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, expanding into an industry where it had invested in projects worth $2 billion over the past two years.

The private equity and asset manager didn't say how much it would pay for the 75 percent stake in Southeast PowerGen, a portfolio of the six natural gas-fired power plants, which it was buying from Boston-based ArcLight Capital Partners and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

It also didn't say when the purchase would be concluded.

Equity capital for the transaction will come from its units, Carlyle Power Opportunities Capital Partners and Carlyle Power Partners II, Carlyle said.

Carlyle said the acquisition would raise its own power generation portfolio to above 4,300 megawatts (MW).

Boston-based Southeast Powergen is presently owned by a consortium made up of ArcLight Capital, GIC and GE Energy Financial Services.

Carlyle said the firm's portfolio in Georgia consists of two "natural gas-fired combined-cycle power generation facilities" and four "natural gas-fired peaking facilities," totaling 2,815 MWs.

It said the assets were located in a region with "some of the strongest electricity demand growth in the country," and with "pending retirements of thousands of megawatts coal-fired power generation."

"The Southeast region is seeing a resurgence of industrial growth and we believe these plants are well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market dynamics," Matt O’Connor, managing director of Carlyle and co-head of Carlyle Power Partners, said in a statement.

He said Carlyle, aided by its power business unit Cogentrix, has invested in 17 power assets of different fuel types since 2012, totaling more than $2 billion in enterprise value.

