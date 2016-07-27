Passersby walk in front of video monitors announcing the Carlyle Group's listing on the NASDAQ market site in New York's Times Square after the opening bell for trading, U.S. May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/File Photo

NEW YORK Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. (CG.O) posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices and a firmer global financial market bolstered investment returns.

The Washington D.C.-based firm, which manages $175.6 billion, is the latest U.S. buyout company to benefit from stabilizing crude prices that have also helped rivals Blackstone Group (BX.N) and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N).

The pick-up in earnings growth marked a turnaround in the U.S. buyout sector, where tumbling energy prices and a frozen credit market as recently as February had dented revenues across the board.

Carlyle said it had earned economic net income (ENI) of $158.3 million before taxes in the second quarter. A key metric for U.S. private equity firms, ENI accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

ENI was down 12 percent from a year earlier, but more than 1.5 times the first-quarter result, reflecting healthier financial markets.

After taxes, Carlyle said it had earned ENI of $115.1 million, or 35 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Indeed, Carlyle said returns earned on investments hit 5 percent for the quarter, the highest in more than a year.

Natural resources holdings posted the biggest gains at 11 percent, helped by oil prices CLc1 that rebounded by over a quarter between April and June.

Taking advantage of stabilizing markets, Carlyle said it cashed in on $5.3 billion worth of investments, about $2 billion more than what it had achieved the previous quarter.

That, in turn, allowed Carlyle to pay a dividend of 63 cents in the quarter, its biggest payout in a year.

Like its peers, Carlyle mostly shrugged off the impact of Britain's shock decision in June to leave the European Union, also known as Brexit, an event that briefly roiled global markets and caused sterling GBP= to plunge to a 31-year low.

"The impact of Brexit will be modest assuming it does not lead to broader negative impact on global (economic) growth," said David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer at Carlyle.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)