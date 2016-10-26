A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. (CG.O) on Wednesday warned of more losses in its hedge fund and commodities investments, after posting lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings as it set aside $100 million for ongoing lawsuits.

Carlyle reported $69.7 million in after-tax economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, compared with a loss of $140.3 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, its economic net income was 21 cents for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected 33 cents, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

Carlyle said it had set aside $100 million for ongoing litigation and contingencies, noting that the timing of any payment was uncertain.

The Washington-based firm had said in February that liquidators of a Carlyle bond fund had sued over investment losses in mortgage-backed securities, seeking damages of $1 billion.

Carlyle's latest results showed persistent losses in some of its hedge funds, while other investments struggled to beat gains in the broader market.

Carlyle's hedge funds rose 0.7 percent in the quarter on an asset-weighted basis, the firm said. That lagged the 3 percent gain in the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, a performance benchmark for hedge funds published by Hedge Fund Research.

Carlyle said the unit holding its hedge fund and commodity investments would continue to suffer near-term losses from those assets.

Investments to expand its credit business would drag on earnings in the near future, Carlyle said.

Investors in Carlyle's money-losing hedge funds such as Claren Road Asset Management have been withdrawing their cash.

Carlyle said the value of its private equity funds rose 3 percent from July to September, lagging a 3.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 stock index .SPX. For the year, they were up 8 percent, outpacing an roughly 4.4 percent gain in the S&P 500.

The firm declared a quarterly distribution of 50 cents per share after generating cash earnings of $222.6 million after taxes, compared with $238.5 million a year ago.

As of September, Carlyle said it managed $169.1 billion, down from $175.6 billion the previous quarter as cash returned to investors at the completion of investments offset new funds raised.

