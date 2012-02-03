Carlyle Group LP, a private equity firm that has filed for an initial public offering, said it would drop a requirement that stockholders agree to resolve claims through arbitration rather than in court.

Following consultations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, investors and other interested parties, Carlyle decided to withdraw the proposed arbitration provision, the Washington-based group said on Friday.

"We first offered the provision because we believed that arbitrating claims would be more efficient, cost effective and beneficial to our unitholders," Carlyle said in a statement.

The change was welcomed by advocates of shareholder rights who had criticized the provision.

"Wonderful. It is a good thing. I'm sure they faced strong resistance, because they wouldn't want to create this level of controversy around their IPO," said Corporate Governance Alliance President Eleanor Bloxham.

Carlyle, which has $148 billion of assets under management, included the provision in regulatory filings related to the planned IPO.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John Wallace)