Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
TOKYO Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.
Carlyle has agreed to acquire Diversey Japan, a major provider of cleaning, sanitation and hygiene products and services, from Sealed Air, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Carlyle is the only global buyout firm in Japan with a fund that focuses solely on Japanese assets. The investment period of the fund, Carlyle Japan Partner ll, will expire next year.
Last month, Carlyle acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Walbro Engine Management, an engine parts maker, from Sun Capital Partners, through Carlyle Japan Partner ll.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.