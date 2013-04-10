NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snap Inc as part of IPO
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Friday it had invested $500 million in Snap Inc as it continues to spend heavily on digital media companies.
HONG KONG Carlyle Group (CG.O) has acquired a Shanghai office building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed real estate fund Forterra Trust FORE.SI, Forterra said on Wednesday.
Private equity buyers are increasing their focus on commercial real estate in China, with Blackstone Group L.P. (BX.N) buying the 50,000-square-meter Huamin Imperial office tower and 5-star hotel complex valued at around $1.1 billion.
Carlyle, a U.S.-based private equity firm with $170 billion in assets under management, acquired the building at a discount of around 8 percent to its value at the end of 2012.
Central Plaza, which has a 19-storey grade A office tower, is located in Shanghai's central business district and had an occupancy rate of 99.8 percent on December 31.
Forterra said the money from the sale of Central Plaza would go to complete another Shanghai office project, repay debt and boost liquidity.
NEW YORK Snap Inc's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.