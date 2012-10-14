PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 CarMax's parking lots are much emptier than the company, the nation's largest used car dealer, would like.
CarMax specializes in cars that are one to four years old. And one to four years ago, the credit crisis was crimping sales of new cars, ca using thee supply of used cars to fall at a time when owners would normally be trading up to newer models
As a result, CarMax has had to pay more for used cars.
But now, with sales of new autos expected to rise 40 percent, that is about to change and new inventory will roll in just in time for the impending car buying spree, Barron's says. The average passenger car is 11.1 years old and ready for replacement.
Barron's says, as a result, the stock could gain another 20 percent in the year ahead. Carmax shares closed 4.2 percent higher on Friday at $32.55.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.