UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
CarMax Inc (KMX.N), the largest U.S. used-car seller, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit helped it sell more pre-owned vehicles at higher prices.
Shares of the company, which also sells new cars, rose 8 percent in premarket trading.
U.S. auto loan originations in the third quarter hit the highest level since 2005, according to a survey published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in November.
The average size of a used car loan rose nearly 4 percent in the quarter to a record high of $18,576, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index.
CarMax said its used vehicle sales rose 17 percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, accounting for more than three-quarters of the company's total revenue. Unit sales rose 14 percent, while average price increased 2.3 percent.
CarMax's net income rose to $130 million, or 60 cents per share, from $106.5 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $3.41 billion from $2.94 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue $3.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CarMax's shares closed at $60.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 29 percent this year.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.