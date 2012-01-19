Carnival Corp (CCL.N), whose luxury cruise liner Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy last week, said on Thursday it will conduct an audit and review of safety and emergency response procedures at all of its cruise lines.

Carnival Chief Executive Micky Arison said in a statement that the disaster, which left 11 people dead and 22 missing, "has called into question our company's safety and emergency response procedures."

The senior vice president of Carnival's maritime policy and compliance, retired U.S. Navy Captain James Hunn, will lead the review.

In addition, Carnival's health, environment, safety and security committee has hired outside experts in the field of emergency response to conduct an audit of its procedures.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York)