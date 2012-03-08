PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe's top retailer, slashed its dividend and investment plans on Thursday in anticipation of another tough year of shoppers cutting spending in austerity-hit southern Europe and in its core French market.

The world's second-biggest retailer behind Wal-Mart (WMT.N) halved its dividend to preserve cash and put its costly plan to revive its European hypermarkets on hold.

Carrefour, posting a 19 percent drop in 2011 profits in the last set of results under outgoing boss Lars Olofsson, said on Thursday it was halting conversions to its new Carrefour Planet hypermarket format beyond 2012 because the results so far had fallen short of expectations.

This will allow the French group to focus on a more immediate plan to lower prices to lure back shoppers who cut back on purchase of discretionary non-food items in France, Greece, Spain, Italy and accelerate its expansion in e-commerce.

A collapse in household spending, exports and manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in the final months of 2011, the European Commission said on Tuesday, showing the scope of the downturn that looks set to become a fully fledged recession.

France, which holds presidential elections in April, is set for flat economic growth in the first three months of the year after expanding 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011, The Bank of France said on Thursday.

"In 2012, we will capitalize on our strengths while exercising strict cost and cash discipline to adjust to the environment in which we are operating," Chairman and Chief Executive Olofsson said in a statement.

Carrefour's downsizing plans came after Tesco (TSCO.L), the world's third-biggest retailer, said in January it would cut back openings of big hypermarkets and focus on faster-growing smaller stores and the Internet.

Carrefour, which under Olofsson has failed to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets, made an operating profit of 2.18 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in 2011.

The firm tied the decline from the previous year to "the tough environment we faced throughout the year, notably in Southern Europe, and the underperformance of French hypermarkets"

The performance was in line with analysts' expectations and the company's guidance, and underscored the magnitude of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges Plassat.

"2012 looks like being another very tough year with capex cut to the bone. Key will be what Mr. Plassat, CEO, decides to do when he arrives in April.," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Carrefour is heavily exposed to some of Europe's weakest markets - such as debt-laden Spain and Italy - where shoppers have been cutting back on purchases of discretionary non-food items. .

In Italy, the group incurred hefty impairments charges, which were largely responsible for non-recurring items of 2.666 billion euros, which cut net profit by 14.3 percent.

Elsewhere in Europe, other retailers echoed Carrefour's woes. Belgian supermarket group Delhaize DELB.BR posted worse-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit on Thursday as it struggled to pass on food inflation costs to cash-strapped consumers, while WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) said it expected 2012 to be a challenging year but was well positioned to deliver profitable growth.

DIVIDEND HALVED

Carrefour, which seeks to protect its cash, halved its dividend to 0.52 euros, which was worse than the 0.72 euros expected by analysts.

By 1149 GMT, Carrefour shares were off 0.79 percent at 17.48 euros.

"Bad news for the shareholders though the 2011 dividend level is good news for the company," said CM-CIC analyst Christian Devismes.

The Arnault-Colony alliance, known as Blue Capital, owns about 16 percent of Carrefour. It is sitting on hefty paper losses from the investment, which originated with a 2007 stake purchase for over 40 euros per share.

Carrefour said it was initiating a new payout policy, proposing to pay 45 percent of net earnings adjusted for exceptional items. Until now the group had paid a minimum dividend of 1.08 euros per share.

Carrefour said it would cut capital spending to 1.6-1.7 billion euros this year from 2.3 billion in 2011, with the bulk of the reduction coming from Europe as Carrefour will scale down to 11 the conversions of its hypermarkets into Planet stores.

Carrefour converted 81 hypermarkets to its Planet concept in 2011, representing 10 percent of sales. In August, the group had said it planned to have converted 221 stores to Planet and renovated another 243 hypermarkets by end 2013.

Carrefour has been struggling for years, partly due to its reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and prefer to purchase general merchandise from specialist stores.

Olofsson's main response was Carrefour Planet, a costly revamp of some of the European hypermarkets that has so far not yielded the necessary results amid tough economic times.

Olofsson's three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year.

($1 = 0.7622 euros)

