PARIS Europe's largest retailer, Carrefour (CARR.PA), is in advanced talks to buy more than 100 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy owned by real estate group Klepierre (LOIM.PA) for 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion), French daily Le Figaro said.

Carrefour and Klepierre declined to comment on Thursday.

The move, if confirmed, would be a reversal from a deal in 2000 that saw Carrefour sell more than 150 of its shopping malls to Klepierre to cut debt and fund an expansion spree abroad.

Since the arrival of new Chief Executive George Plassat in May 2012, Carrefour, the world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N), has sold non-core assets abroad to bolster its balance sheet and fund the revival of its French business and growth in its core emerging markets of China and Brazil.

Plassat has stated repeatedly that there was value to create from operating shopping malls which generate rental fees.

Owning both the mall and the hypermarket in the mall also facilitates Carrefour's aim to renovate 150 of its 220 French hypermarkets over three years.

According to Le Figaro, which did not cite its sources, Carrefour could fund half of the deal with loans from banks and try to secure the remaining 850 million euros from institutional investors.

Carrefour would like five or six investors to buy a 100-200 million euro ticket each, the paper said, adding that Carrefour had mandated BNP Paribas and Kempen to find these investors.

Carrefour would create a non-listed vehicle for the shopping malls acquired from Klepierre and some that Carrefour already owns, whose value Le Figaro put at 500-600 million euros.

Carrefour would keep control of the new investment vehicle.

Analysts said the deal would be a positive strategic move for Carrefour.

"To increase and protect the attractiveness of a retail site it is crucial to control both the hypermarkets and the shopping malls," Societe Generale analysts said in a note.

Societe Generale also saw "no real financing issue" for Carrefour, which had reduced net debt by 3.7 billion euros to 5.9 billion at end-June.

Contracting additional debt of 850 million euros to fund half the deal would increase gearing to 46 percent from an estimated 37 percent at end-2013, they said.

At 1038 GMT, Carrefour shares were down 0.44 percent at 27.34 euros, slightly underperforming their European sector .SXRP, which was 0.22 percent lower.

