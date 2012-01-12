ORLANDO, Fla Casey Anthony, the Florida mother acquitted last year in the death of her toddler daughter, told a psychologist she may have become pregnant with Caylee after she blacked out at a party in 2004, a deposition released on Wednesday showed.

The deposition showed Anthony made the remarks to William Weitz, a psychologist who interviewed her and administered mental health tests to determine her mental status at the behest of the defense while she was in jail awaiting trial.

"At the party, she felt that she may have been - that she blacked out," Weitz testified, according to the deposition. "She believes ... that she was impregnated during that time."

Weitz, who ultimately concluded that Anthony suffered from no mental disease or defect, said she claimed to have no memory of the sexual act, and that she said she believed her drink may have been spiked.

Anthony, 25, was acquitted in July in the death of 2-year-old Caylee but was found guilty of repeatedly lying to detectives trying to find out what happened to the toddler who was last seen alive in June 2008.

A nationwide search for Caylee ended six months later when her remains were found in woods near the Anthony home.

While she was awaiting trial, Anthony's defense team had her evaluated by two mental health experts. Their reports and sworn statements, which were never submitted as evidence, were sealed by the judge until the conclusion of the trial.

Several hundred pages of depositions released on Wednesday showed that mental evaluations of Anthony found her to be surprisingly cheerful and content.

EATING AND SLEEPING WELL

Psychiatrist Jeffrey Danziger testified in a deposition that Anthony's demeanor didn't fit the circumstances of a mother who had lost her daughter, was suspected and then accused of her murder and incarcerated in jail. Danziger said Anthony was eating and sleeping well and reading books.

Her attitude was "as if we were discussing someone who had a parking ticket," Danziger said. He also testified that he had never seen anyone facing murder charges or the loss of a child who showed such a lack of emotion.

But like Weitz, Danziger concluded that Anthony suffered from no mental disease or defect. Weitz testified that Anthony exhibited less stress on a mental health test than a normal person who had not experienced a trauma.

Both experts said Anthony had told each of them that her father, George Anthony, and brother had sexually molested her in the past, and that her father possibly drowned Caylee in the backyard pool and disposed of her remains.

The judge ruled at trial that no evidence of abuse was ever presented. George Anthony's lawyer, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said his client was aware of the statements and that no new information was disclosed on Wednesday.

"As he has repeatedly said prior to the trial, during the trial and after the trial, he never molested any member of his family including Casey Anthony and he had nothing to do with the death of Caylee Marie Anthony including what happened to her remains after she allegedly drowned," the lawyer, Mark Lippman, wrote.

Danziger, in his deposition, said he had lost sleep and lost weight knowing that he might have to testify about, and thus spread, Anthony's unsupported allegations.

Anthony currently is serving a one-year probation at an undisclosed location in Florida on check fraud charges.

(Editing By Cynthia Johnston)