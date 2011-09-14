Cindy Anthony, wearing bracelets in tribute to her late granddaughter, Caylee Anthony, listens during the final day of arguments in the murder trial of her daughter, Casey, at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool

LOS ANGELES Casey Anthony may have suffered a seizure on the day her 2 year-old daughter Caylee died, Casey's mother said in an interview with talk show host Phil McGraw that aired on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The exclusive "Dr. Phil" interview with George and Cindy Anthony came two months after Casey Anthony was acquitted of a murder charge in Caylee's 2008 death in a sensational Florida criminal trial that earned massive media attention.

Cindy Anthony said in the interview that her daughter suffered from grand mal seizures, which may explain her behavior during the time Caylee went missing. That type of seizure can cause loss of consciousness and muscle contractions.

"I don't know if she had a seizure that day and blacked out," Cindy Anthony said on the show, according to ABC News.

Cindy Anthony also suggested her daughter may have suffered from a brain tumor or post-partum schizophrenia, possibilities that McGraw seemed to downplay after the interview.

McGraw opened his exclusive interview with George and Cindy Anthony on his show "Dr. Phil" by asking if they believed their daughter was involved in their granddaughter's death.

"Well, the last one I saw Caylee with was Casey," George Anthony said on the show, according to People magazine. "To me, in my mind, that one and one adds up to two. She's responsible for Caylee -- that's her daughter."

McGraw asked him to elaborate and he said: "Casey, again, is responsible for Caylee no matter where she was at or what happened," he said on the program.

In 2008, Casey Anthony reported her daughter was missing and falsely claimed that the girl had been taken by her nanny. The toddler's skeletal remains were later found in woods near the Anthony family's home.

Anthony's defense team suggested at trial that Caylee died in an accidental drowning in the family's backyard pool.

Casey Anthony was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of lying to detectives during the investigation, but she was acquitted of murder in her daughter's death.

The second part of McGraw's interview with Cindy and George Anthony will air on "Dr. Phil" on Wednesday.

