BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp CCT.TO CTRX.O reported a 59 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by acquisitions, and forecast higher revenue and profit for the current year.
Catamaran, formerly named SXC Health Solutions, expects a net profit of $1.18 to $1.25 per share in 2013, up from the 70 cents per share it reported last year.
On an adjusted basis it expects to earn $1.81 to $1.88 per share, up from $1.19 per share it earned in 2012.
The company forecast 2013 revenue of $14.2 billion to $14.6 billion. It reported revenue of $9.9 billion last year.
Net income attributable to the company in the fourth quarter rose to $42.5 million, or 21 cents per share, from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Catamaran executed a two-for-one stock split on October 1, 2012.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 39 cents per share.
PBM revenue rose 144 percent to $3.3 billion. The company said new contracts helped drive revenue growth.
PBMs administer health plans and drug benefits for employers and run mail-order pharmacies. They help cut costs of medication by encouraging more use of generic drugs.
The company bought HealthTran LLC, a pharmacy benefit manager, and its rival Catalyst Health Solutions Inc last year.
"This past year has been a transformative period for Catamaran, led by the merger with Catalyst which doubled our size," Chief Executive Mark Thierer said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$11.48 billion, closed at C$56.77 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
MUNICH, Germany Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
COPENHAGEN Lego is counting on capturing the imagination of Chinese children with its colorful plastic bricks while keeping kids in its core markets engaged with programmable robots, its new chief executive said on Thursday.