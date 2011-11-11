Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Thursday it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd 8043.HK to strengthen its mining business and ramp up investment in the fast-growing country.

The company said it will either pay HK$0.88 cash per share, and/or offer a loan note alternative, which will entitle ERA's loan note holders to receive a minimum of HK$0.75 and up to HK$1.15 per loan note upon redemption.

The offer values ERA at HK$4.490 billion-$6.885 billion ($577.25 million-$885.15 million), Caterpillar said in a statement.

ERA makes underground coal mining equipment in mainland China through its unit Zhengzhou Siwei Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Co Ltd, known as Siwei.

The acquisition would contribute to two prongs of Caterpillar's strategy by offering expansion opportunities in the fast-growing Chinese market and additional penetration in the lucrative mining industry.

Caterpillar's investments in mining have paid off as growth in the global economy improved recent demand for commodities. This was a positive for mining operations around the world.

Last year, the company agreed to acquire Wisconsin-based mining giant Bucyrus International for nearly $9 billion, giving it a substantial foothold in the mining industry. Caterpillar expects that acquisition to add $5 billion to the company's sales in 2012.

In China, Caterpillar is one of several heavy machinery makers looking to grow rapidly as the company invests in a spate of projects, from residential expansion to infrastructure development.

Joy Global Inc, a Milwaukee-based mining company with a strong presence in China, recently saw a healthy increase in underground mining equipment sales.

China is a big purchaser of coal, and inventories of that resource have been worked down in recent months. Efforts to restock those inventories could support coal demand even if there is an expected slowdown in growth in China.

"We generally like this acquisition, given this is another indication that CAT is leveraging itself to what we think is a relatively long-dated international mining up-cycle, driven by relatively strong emerging market commodity demand," Barclays Capital said in a note to investors Thursday afternoon.

Barclays also said the acquisition illustrates Caterpillar should be able to pay for the acquisition "without too much trouble." The firm said Caterpillar's cash generation has been quite strong recently and it "could potentially generate enough cash in the next quarter or two to finance this deal."

The offer will be made by a wholly owned unit of the company, Caterpillar (Luxembourg) Investment Co. S.A.

Siwei's current Chairman and Chief Executive Wang Fu will continue to lead business operations after completion of the offer, Caterpillar said.

