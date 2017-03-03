After U.S. authorities raided Caterpillar Inc's Peoria, Illinois, headquarters as part of a criminal investigation Thursday, the company stated the search was part of an Internal Revenue Service investigation related to profit earned by a parts subsidiary based in Switzerland.

A Senate subcommittee on investigations in 2014 claimed that Caterpillar deferred or avoided paying $2.4 billion in U.S. taxes between 2000 and 2012 by shifting more than $8 billion of parts sales to Switzerland.

Caterpillar is contesting an IRS proposal to levy taxes and penalties of approximately $2 billion arising from its assignment of profit to the Swiss operation. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which devised the plan while also serving as Caterpillar's auditor, declined comment.

The Senate subcommittee had the following specific findings:

- In 1999, Caterpillar adopted a strategy to use a unit in Switzerland as the place it recorded most of the profit from its lucrative business selling Caterpillar-branded replacement parts to non-U.S. customers.

- Caterpillar had earlier negotiated with Swiss authorities to pay an effective tax rate of only 4 percent to 6 percent on profits earned in the country.

- Caterpillar had no parts warehouses in Switzerland, but 85 percent or more of profits from Caterpillar's parts sales outside the United States were recorded as coming from the Swiss unit, Caterpillar SARL.

- By 2008, Caterpillar had shifted 45 percent of global revenues and 43 percent of its profits to the Swiss operation, which employed less than one-half of 1 percent of Caterpillar’s 118,500 employees worldwide.

- Caterpillar built a new inventory control system that "served as a second set of inventory books" for Swiss-owned parts held in the United States. But all the parts were intermixed, none bore separate ownership labels, and Caterpillar employees could not distinguish the Swiss-owned parts in any way.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers was paid $55 million by Caterpillar for devising the Swiss tax plan. The Senate committee said PricewaterhouseCoopers "raised significant conflict of interest concerns" by also serving as Caterpillar’s auditor during the time in question.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers consultants told Caterpillar the new system was designed to “migrate profits away from CAT Inc to low-tax marketing companies. … We are effectively more than doubling the profit on parts.”

- As a result of the plan, Caterpillar experienced “a cash buildup in Geneva,” a company report showed. By 2002, Caterpillar needed to move as much as $70 million a year back to the United State's to meet the company's U.S. cash requirements.

- In 2008, Caterpillar’s global tax strategy manager raised questions about whether the Swiss unit did enough substantive business in the country to qualify for taxation outside the United States. He called the situation “the pink elephant issue worth a billion dollars on the balance sheet.”

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by David Greising and Leslie Adler)