Upward GDP revision sends Wall Street higher
NEW YORK Financial shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending.
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reported a lower quarterly net profit and sales on Thursday due to weakness in mining, slower construction in Brazil and China, and declining orders for oil-related applications, sending its shares lower in premarket trading.
The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker reported second-quarter net income of $710 million, or $1.16 per share, down from $999 million, or $1.57 a share a year earlier.
Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were $1.27, meeting analysts' expectations, compared with $1.69 in the same quarter a year earlier.
Lower sales volume and weakening currencies including the euro, Japanese yen and Brazilian real led to a decline in second-quarter revenue which fell to $12.3 billion, down 13 percent from $14.2 billion a year earlier.
Shares were down nearly 3 percent in premarket trading.
The company said the 2015 outlook for profit per share was unchanged at $4.70, or $5.00 excluding restructuring costs.
The company expects 2015 revenue of about $49 billion, down $1 billion from its previous forecast, with the downward revision pegged to unfavorable currency exchange rates.
"We originally set the $50 billion sales and revenues estimate in January, and our expectations haven’t changed much since then. However, currency impacts from a stronger U.S. dollar are causing sales in many countries to translate into fewer dollars than we initially expected," Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman said in a statement.
Caterpillar plans to repurchase nearly $1.5 billion of common stock during the third quarter of 2015.
"We have a lot of cash on the balance sheet and some of that value should be returned to shareholders," Oberhelman said on CNBC Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK Financial shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending.
WASHINGTON U.S. economic growth slowed less than previously reported in the fourth quarter as robust consumer spending provided a boost that was partially offset by the largest gain in imports in two years.