NEW YORK Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Tuesday it remained in talks with interested parties over a potential sale of its third-party logistics business but several factors including the global economic environment have caused delays in reaching a deal.

Caterpillar said the company would not have a decision on the strategic review of its logistics business before the end of the year. It is hopeful that a decision can be reached in the first quarter of 2012 given the current market and business trends, Caterpillar said in a statement to Reuters.

In March, Caterpillar said it would examine a range of options for its third-party logistics business including a potential sale, and hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Robert W. Baird & Co to advise on the process.

Private equity firms TPG Capital, Centerbridge Partners and BC Partners were the final suitors left in the running for the logistics business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

Two sources said Caterpillar's final negotiations focused on TPG Capital as the buyer, but cautioned that there was no certainty that a deal would be reached. TPG and Centerbridge declined to comment while BC Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

The third-party logistics unit -- part of Caterpillar's wholly owned subsidiary, Caterpillar Logistics Services Inc -- was formed 24 years ago in response to requests from other companies that wanted to use Caterpillar to ship parts all over the world.

(Additional reporting by John Stoll, editing by Matthew Lewis and Carol Bishopric)