Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Wednesday that as of June 30, it has 90 aircraft on order for delivery by 2024 at a catalogue price of HK$210 billion ($27 billion) as it rolls out new long-haul services.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier on Wednesday, Cathay said January-June net profit jumped nearly 15-fold to HK$347 million ($45 million) from just HK$24 million a year ago, when earnings were squeezed hard by high fuel prices and weak cargo demand.
That was well above a mean estimate of HK$153 million from three varied forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.
(This story has been refiled to correct headline and first paragraph to say 90 aircraft on order for delivery, not that Cathay has bought 19 aircraft)
(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.