A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), the country's biggest bank by market value, on Tuesday reported flat first-quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.4 billion ($1.85 billion) as margins tightened because of higher funding costs.

Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory changes requiring them to hold more capital against their mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller banks.

Group net interest margin for the three months ended Sept. 30 was lower because of higher funding costs, CBA said in a limited trading update on Tuesday, without giving a number.

"The margins are under pressure," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said in a phone interview. "Volume growth is okay so banks including CBA have to reduce their expense growth to make sure there is a modest increase in profits.”

CBA said expenses had been "well managed" during the quarter, with operating income growth outstripping growth in operating expenses.

The bank said troublesome and impaired assets for the quarter increased slightly to A$6.8 billion because of ongoing stress in the New Zealand dairy sector.

Loan impairment expenses of A$322 million in the quarter equated to 18 basis points of gross loans and acceptances, compared with 19 basis points in the financial year ended June 30.

Consumer loan impairment expenses rose because of continued stress in regions affected by a downturn in the mining sector.

“It just reflects stresses in the system," Bell Potter analyst TS Lim said in a phone interview, pointing to similar comments about the mining downturn from rival Westpac (WBC.AX) on Monday.

Over the last two weeks, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) and National Australia Bank(NAB.AX) all reported flat or declining cash earnings for the financial year ended Sept. 30.

CBA is due to hold its annual meeting in Perth on Wednesday.

(This story corrects date in dateline to Nov 8)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland and James Dalgleish)