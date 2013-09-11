President and CEO, CBS Corporation Leslie Moonves arrives for a special screening of CBS' new comedies during a celebration of ''National TV Dinner Day,'' in Los Angeles, California, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

CBS Corp suffered no financial impact from the month-long blackout of its broadcast channel in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas during its stalemate with Time Warner Cable in a rate dispute, according to CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.

The top-rated broadcast network was not forced to give advertisers "make goods," or compensation when a network misses its promised ratings, Moonves said on Wednesday at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference.

"You will see at our third-quarter earnings there was no harm done financially to CBS Corp from this," Moonves said.

Analysts had speculated that the blackout, which affected more than 3 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, would have impacted advertising revenues for the network.

CBS shares rose 0.7 pct to $54.46 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)