CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher revenue from affiliates and subscription fees.

CBS, home to shows such as "Madam Secretary", "Scorpion", and "NCIS: New Orleans, said revenue from affiliates and subscription fees jumped 28.3 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company is focusing on boosting non-advertising revenue, such as subscription and retransmission fees, to help offset fluctuations in advertising revenue that is dependent on events.

Advertising revenue accounted for about 49.5 percent of total revenue in the latest quarter.

Contribution of non-advertising income to CBS's total revenue has increased to just under 50 percent in 2014 from 43 percent in 2009, according to research firm Trefis.

CBS, in addition to its TV broadcast network, owns cable channels Showtime and CBS Sports Network, radio stations and the Simon & Schuster publishing house. It also has an online subscription streaming service, CBS All Access.

The company launched on July 7 a standalone streaming service of Showtime, joining Time Warner Inc's HBO Now.

The launch of standalone streaming services - those not requiring a cable contract - follows years of falling TV viewership as people switch to services provided by companies such as Netlix Inc, Hulu and Amazon.com Inc.

CBS's revenue rose to $3.22 billion from $3.19 billion for the three months ended June.

The company's net income fell to $332 million, or 67 cents per share, from $439 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded a restructuring charge of $55 million related to cost cuts primarily in the radio and television station business.

Analysts had expected revenue of $3.21 billion.

Shares of the company were little changed in after-market trading. Up to Wednesday's close of $50.42, they had fallen about 9 percent this year.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)