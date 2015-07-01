'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to carry the television network's channels on its IP-based TV service, U-verse.
The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for launch in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)
AT&T's U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services.
"AT&T and CBS have reached an agreement to continue our long-standing relationship." AT&T spokesperson said.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.