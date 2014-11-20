Jeff Fager (L), Chairman of CBS News and Executive Producer of ''60 Minutes'', and David Rhodes, President of CBS News, participate in a panel for CBS News and ''CBS This Morning'' during the CBS sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly... REUTERS/Phil McCarten

CBS News said on Thursday that its chairman, Jeff Fager, was stepping down to focus solely on "60 Minutes" as executive producer and that President David Rhodes would assume leadership of the news division effective Jan. 1.

Fager is also executive producer of "60 Minutes," and his contract has been extended for that role to early 2019, CBS News said. Rhodes will retain the title of president.

When Fager was appointed chairman of the news division in 2011, he knew that at some point he would return to the venerable news magazine full-time, he said in a statement.

"Every day, the people of this news organization are turning in the kind of high-quality reporting that is in keeping with our identity and heritage as the home of the best in broadcast journalism," Fager said. "I am confident that this record of achievement will only get better with David Rhodes."

Fager hired Rhodes in 2011 from Bloomberg LP.

CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said in a statement: "Jeff has convinced me that the time has arrived for the next step in the plan we implemented almost four years ago."

