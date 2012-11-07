LOS ANGELES CBS Corp (CBS.N) reported on Wednesday a higher quarterly profit as the company brought in more revenue from the licensing of TV shows and subscriptions to its cable networks.

The company reported third quarter net earnings of $391 million, up from $338 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached 65 cents, CBS said.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.4 billion in the quarter. Advertising revenue fell 3 percent, driven by a drop at CBS Radio, the impact of foreign exchange rates, and pre-emption of primetime shows for the Republican and Democratic national conventions, the company said.

Shares of CBS rose 1.3 percent in after-hours trade to $34.45. CBS shares earlier closed down 1.2 percent at $34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn)