LOS ANGELES The CBS broadcast network has sold most of its ad inventory for next February's Super Bowl, Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Wednesday.

Some 30-second spots have sold for more than $4 million each for the TV broadcast on February 3 of the championship game of the National Football League, Moonves told analysts after the company released its quarterly earnings.

CBS is a unit of CBS Corp.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary Hill)