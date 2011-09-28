LOS ANGELES Police were called to CBS television studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday after reports that white powder had been found in a mailroom envelope.

A Los Angeles police spokeswoman said police and firefighters were sent to CBS Television City, but it was not immediately clear whether the powder posed any danger.

CBS could not immediately be reached for comment.

White powder, which turned out to be harmless, was found at the CBS complex in November last year in an office linked to the TV show "Dancing with the Stars" when Bristol Palin was a contestant but a possible connection was never confirmed by authorities.

