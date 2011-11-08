ATHENS Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) HLBr.AT, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. (KO.N) soft drinks, posted a 28 percent drop in third-quarter net profit due to adverse economic conditions and higher input costs.

The Athens-based company, which serves more than 560 million people in 28 countries, said on Tuesday comparable net profit came in at 155.6 million euros ($213.9 million), lower than analysts' average forecast of 185 million euros.

Net profit for the nine months also dropped 28 percent, to 302 million euros, lower than analysts' average forecast of 331 million euros.

($1 = 0.727 Euros)

