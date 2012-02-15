ATHENS Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) HLBr.AT, Coca-Cola's (KO.N) No. 2 bottler in the world, saw an improving trend in the fourth quarter as profit rose for the first time in 2011, beating forecasts.

The Athens-based company, Greece's biggest by market value, has suffered from weak demand in many of its markets, but particularly Greece and Italy, since the global credit crisis in 2008.

Core profit in the fourth quarter rose 14 percent to 73 million euros on revenues up 2 percent to 1.53 billion euros ($2.01 billion) thanks to cost cutting and other actions.

Sales volume in the fourth quarter still declined three percent to 465.4 million unit cases, with Greece being among the worst hit with a 28 percent drop.

"In the first quarter (of 2012)...trends are still negative but they do not appear as deep as in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Lois told Reuters in a telephone interview.

For 2011 as a whole the company reported a drop in net profit of 27 percent to 330 million euros ($433 million), in line with forecasts and before restructuring costs of 60 million euros.

At 1159 GMT, the shares were marginally higher at 14.75 euros, outperforming Athens bourse's general index .ATG which was down 2.2 percent.

"Fourth-quarter reported sales growth was ahead of volume growth...as the benefit of some of CCH's pricing initiatives taken earlier in the year started to kick in," Eurobank EFG Equities analyst Stamatis Draziotis said.

"As a result, the group recorded its first quarterly growth in comparable EBIT since last year, a positive sign that EBIT margins may be reaching their trough."

The firm, which has operations in 27 countries in Europe and also in Nigeria, said it was continuing with its cost cutting and offering more affordable products.

"What are we doing is translating the needs of our consumers and these needs are addressed with the right package for our consumers at the right price," Lois said.

Wage cuts and tax hikes have hit demand in Greece since 2010, when the country signed its first EU/IMF bailout, and in struggling Italy last year, two of CCH's biggest markets, along with a double-digit percentage rise in raw material costs.

Some 12,000 points of sale closed in Greece last year and conditions in the cash-strapped nation will remain tough in 2012, Lois said.

CCH said it would invest 1.45 billion euros in 2012-14 to boost its brands, including ahead of this year's European Soccer Championships and Olympic Games, higher than the 1.35 billion euros it targeted for the 2011-2013 period.

Lois said the money will be spent in countries that provide better growth potential and Russia was one of them.

The CEO declined to speculate on a possible Greek default and said the company was expecting the government to take steps to bring back growth in the country. ($1 = 0.7616 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dan Lalor and Elaine Hardcastle)