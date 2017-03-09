Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to the consumption of soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery that has led to two deaths.
Six people were hospitalized in Connecticut, Florida, New York and Vermont, including two fatalities in Connecticut and Vermont, the CDC said on Thursday.
Listeriosis, caused by eating food contaminated with listeria bacterium, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems and can sometimes be fatal. (bit.ly/2mLAn9A)
The CDC recommends that restaurants do not serve and retailers do not sell recalled soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.