Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks on during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN The Italian government has started moving its holdings in the gas and power grid networks into one investment vehicle to help attract investors, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday.

The government plans to sell a stake in vehicle CDP Reti, which will hold shares in both grid operators, to help raise cash for stretched public coffers.

CDP Reti, fully owned by CDP, already holds around 30 percent of Snam (SRG.MI), continental Europe's biggest gas transport network.

CDP, which is 80 percent controlled by the Treasury, said it would also transfer its 29.85 percent stake in power grid company Terna (TRN.MI) into CDP Reti.

Terna and Snam are seen as strategic assets. The government plans to sell around 50 percent of CDP Reti, with lender CDP keeping a controlling interest.

Adviser Lazard has already identified potential buyers, CDP said, but did not give any names.

Sources close to Snam have said sovereign wealth funds could be interested in investing in such an infrastructure company.

Last week Italy said it would sell stakes in public entities to raise up to 12 billion euros ($16.3 billion) next year.

CDP also said it would be looking at possible ways of bringing investors into Sace, its export insurance unit, and ship builder Fincantieri, including a possible listing.

Rome has said it will sell around 60 percent of Sace, which CDP bought from the state last year for 6 billion euros, and about 40 percent of Fincantieri.

($1 = 0.7367 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jane Baird)