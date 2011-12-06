LONDON The failure of credit default swaps to pay out to bondholders burnt by Greece should have spelt the beginning of the end for a bond insurance market accused of exacerbating Europe's debt stresses.

That it may not underscores just how much investors have learnt to use the much-maligned derivatives for other purposes than purely guarding against default.

The euro zone crisis has also given impetus to the over-the-counter market and investors' need to hedge their investments in bonds - like those of Germany - for which they previously thought such moves unnecessary.

It was easy to cast doubt on the value of CDS in insuring creditors against outright default after the latest proposal to restructure Greek debt with a 50 percent haircut failed to trigger payouts on contracts referencing the country.

Add to this an impending European Union ban on "naked" sovereign CDS trades aimed at investors who don't have ownership of the underlying government debt, and it is little surprise that economists wondered whether the market would survive.

But while parts of the trade appear to be withering, certain segments are thriving.

Figures from New York-based Depositary Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC) show active contracts currently worth $27.7 trillion versus around $26 trillion a year ago and the year before.

The gross notional value of sovereign CDS likewise stood at $2.9 trillion in the week ended Nov 25, up slightly from $2.5 trillion the same period a year ago.

One factor in that is that CDS trade is arguably less motivated by the need to hedge against default than the desire to raise or reduce risk exposure to individual markets quickly and more cost effectively. Buying CDS for portfolio positioning takes up less funding than trading underlying cash bonds.

"Very few people buy CDS purely as insurance for default," said Sergio Trigo Paz, chief investment officer emerging markets fixed income at BNP Paribas Investment.

LIQUIDITY 'SMILE'

Ironically, it is the fact that few investors trade sovereign CDS for what they were designed for - protection against default - that has attracted the ire of the EU, which blames hedge funds for using these derivatives to bet on falling euro zone debt prices.

Until 2008, CDS only made financial sense as a hedge on developing world credit, benefitting from being among the few instruments that actively trade in economies with little outstanding bonds or tightly managed currencies.

But an EMTA survey shows third-quarter emerging-market CDS trading down 30 percent from a year ago, pointing to an underlying shift in trade towards advanced economies including Germany and France.

JPMorgan expects Germany - which is seen bearing the burden of supporting ailing euro zone members - to become the most insured sovereign by the new year, with net notional CDS outstanding on the country outstripping those for Italy.

"The higher the creditworthiness, the less interest you have in buying protection. Pre-crisis, there was little interest in developed market sovereign CDS," said Thomas Aubrey, managing director at Fitch Solutions, the information and analytics division of the Fitch Group.

Developed, emerging sovereign CDS liquidity converging: link.reuters.com/cyk45s

Developed, emerging sovereign CDS liquidity converging: link.reuters.com/cyk45s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Liquidity scores compiled by Fitch based on factors such as trading volumes, distribution of quotes and bid-offer spreads show CDS liquidity on developed sovereign names converging towards those for emerging economies.

"The concept of liquidity in relation to creditworthiness can be thought of as a 'smile', with liquidity drying up at the highest and lowest ends of the rating scale," said Aubrey.

Though Greece saw the sharpest deterioration in sovereign CDS liquidity in the last 12 months, intensifying fears over a euro zone sovereign default has pushed overall CDS liquidity for developed economies above that of emerging sovereigns.

The shift in CDS liquidity also in part reflects the improving credit quality of emerging economies which, with over 80 percent of the world's foreign-exchange reserves, offer an increasingly reassuring contrast to the indebted West.

INDICES AND INDIVIDUALS

Large investment houses have remained active writers of index-based CDS contracts -- especially significant amid growing worries over counterparty risk and dwindling liquidity in some sovereign credits.

Some fund managers are also beginning to favor broader CDS indices such as the Markit iTraxx SovX Western Europe, launched in 2009, over individual sovereign names.

"A year ago, we were using more individual sovereign CDS rather than indices. These days, the broader indices show better correlations with country-specific developments in the long-term" said Sanjay Joshi, portfolio manager at London & Capital.

While money managers still deploy CDS to leverage up or reduce risk exposure in frontier markets less liquid than developed ones, the use of such instruments has eased since the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008.

The rapid growth of emerging and frontier markets in recent years also means investors now have more trading alternatives other than CDS to seek risk exposure.

"There are (more) actively traded bonds issued by these markets," said Bart Turtelboom, who co-runs hedge fund Man GLG's emerging markets portfolio.

"Historically, if you wanted exposure to more esoteric names, you had to go down the road of buying bespoke CDS...But those days...are over," he said.

(Reporting by Sebastian Tong)