Central European Distribution Corp's CEDC.O largest shareholder, who is offering to help the struggling Polish vodka maker cope with its debt burden, made a revised proposal that would see him pay a lower price to increase his stake in the company.

Russian billionaire Roustam Tariko said his Russian Standard Corp would now invest $100 million in CEDC for it to repay or redeem its 2013 debt.

Of the $100 million, Tariko would buy new CEDC shares for $30 million at $5.25 a share, and spend $70 million to buy new debt at par, convertible into CEDC shares at a rate of $5.25 a share.

Last month, Tariko had initially made a proposal that would see him exchange debt owed to him by CEDC into equity at $7 a share. He had also offered to sell rights to a portfolio of alcohol brands held by his Roust Inc at a price to be agreed on with CEDC's board.

The two transactions would see Tariko's stake in CEDC grow to 28 percent from the 10 percent currently. He had earlier proposed to raise his ownership to nearly a third of the company.

CEDC, the maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka has more than $300 million in debt coming due next year and the lack of a clear plan to pay it back as well as management missteps in Russia have worried investors.

The revised proposal, filed with the U.S. SEC on Friday, also includes the conversion of up to $102.5 million of CEDC's 2013 notes held by Russian Standard at par into a new debt security maturing in 2016, and a support agreement to repay the rest of CEDC's debt at maturity next year.

In exchange, Tariko would gain veto rights with respect to the size of CEDC's board and senior management positions in Russia among other conditions. Tariko would also gain three seats on the board if the proposal goes through.

The company's shares closed down 2 percent at $4.53 Friday on the Nasdaq. They have shed nearly 16 percent of their value since the company raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)