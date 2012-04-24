Celanese Corp (CE.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday due to weak demand from automotive and industrial customers in Europe.

Celanese is the world's largest producer of acetyl intermediate chemicals, which are used to make paints and glues. It also is a large producer of acetate tow, used to make cigarette filters.

For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $183 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding the benefit of foreign tax credits and other one-time items, Celanese earned 72 cents per share during the period.

By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion. Analysts had expected $1.62 billion.

The company posted strong sales of chemicals used to make glues and fibers, but sales of consumer specialties and advanced engineered materials slipped.

The results are the first since Mark Rohr became chief executive of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on new product areas.

"Industry demand and margins in acetyls continued to be impacted by European recessionary trends which also impacted auto builds and industrial goods," Rohr said in a statement.

On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 7.5 cents.

