Celanese Corp (CE.N) expects weakness in Europe and much of Asia to linger longer than initially anticipated this year, news that sent the chemical maker's stock down more than 3 percent.

The company, which reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, is the world's largest producer of acetyl intermediate chemicals, which are used to make paints and glues. Celanese also is a large producer of acetate tow, used to make cigarette filters.

"We expect the current challenging market conditions in Europe and Asia outside of China to continue further into 2012 than originally anticipated," Chief Executive Mark Rohr said in a press release.

Rohr promised to cut costs, run plants better and expand customer relationships to counteract weak demand.

Many investors are skeptical that Celanese will be able to meet its 2012 target to earn more than $4.70 per share, Alembic Global advisors chemical analyst Hassan Ahmed said.

Given the geographic challenges Celanese faces, the goal is now "more challenging" to meet, said Mark Oberle, Celanese's vice president of corporate affairs.

"We got off to a slow start to the year," Oberle said in an interview. "We need to have a very strong second half to hit that."

For the first quarter, Celanese posted net income of $183 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding the benefit of foreign tax credits and other one-time items, Celanese earned 72 cents per share during the period.

By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion. Analysts had expected $1.62 billion.

The company posted strong sales of chemicals used to make glues and fibers, but sales of consumer specialties and advanced engineered materials slipped.

The results are the first since Rohr became chief executive of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on new product areas.

"Industry demand and margins in acetyls continued to be impacted by European recessionary trends which also impacted auto builds and industrial goods," Rohr said in a statement.

On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 7.5 cents.

The company's stock fell 3.1 percent in Tuesday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Celanese's results come the same day rival Ashland Inc (ASH.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more adhesives and coatings.

