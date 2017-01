WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday said it would investigate imports by three Chinese chemical companies that make high-potency sweeteners amid a complaint by Celanese Corp that the companies were violating U.S. law.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said its investigation's targets are Suzhou Hope Technology Co, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co, Vitasweet Co.

