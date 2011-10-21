A woman takes a picture with participants who are dressed as ''Captain Jack Sparrow'', a character from ''Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End'', at a costume event to promote the movie in Tokyo May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LOS ANGELES Pregnant Bella Swans and swaggering Captain Jack Sparrows will haunt the streets in droves this Halloween, as revelers look to movie characters for costume ideas.

In a poll from online movie ticket seller Fandango.com on Friday, 45 percent of the women voters selected 'Pregnant Bella' from the upcoming "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" as their preferred costumes for the October 31 holiday when ghosts, goblins and other ghouls come out to haunt.

Following close behind were "Harry Potter" characters Hermione Granger and Bellatrix LeStrange, played by Emma Watson and Helena Bonham Carter, respectively. Smurfette of "The Smurfs," Lisbeth Salander from "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" and "Pirates of the Caribbean's" Angelica (played by Penelope Cruz) round out the top six costume ideas for women.

Johnny Depp's film roles have a firm grip on men wearing costumes, as 48 percent selected rum-swigging Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise as their choice. Characters Harry Potter, Captain America, the werewolf Jacob Black from "Twilight," Puss in Boots and Thor were also selected as manly costume ideas.

It is not surprising that the leading costumes in this year's poll come from some of the year's biggest films. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," for instance, has taken in over $1.3 billion at global box offices since its release this summer.

The upcoming fourth "Twilight" film and David Fincher's remake of author Stieg Larsson's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," with actress Rooney Mara as the punk-attired hacker Lisbeth Salander, are two of 2011's most anticipated films.

The poll also includes group costume ideas, with the characters from "X-Men: First Class" leading the suggestions, followed by "Harry Potter" Hogwarts graduates and "Twilight's" Bella, Edward, Jacob and baby Renesmee.

The funny girls from "Bridesmaids," the southern belles from "The Help" and the Wolf Pack from "Hangover 2" were also popular costume collaborations.

Last year's top movie-inspired costume favorites included Robert Downey Jr.'s "Iron Man," Mia Wasikowska's Alice and Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter from Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland."

