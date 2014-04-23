Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc's (CLS.TO) (CLS.N) quarterly profit more than tripled.
The company's net profit rose to $37.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter. It received $2.5 million as recoveries from settlement of class action lawsuits in the quarter ended March 31.
Celestica reported a profit of $10.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a restructuring charge of $7.3 million.
Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.31 billion.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.