SAN FRANCISCO Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Monday it expects 2012 earnings to be higher than expected, sending its shares up as much as 2.4 percent.

Celgene presented unaudited fourth-quarter results at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, where it also said U.S. regulators will review its experimental multiple myeloma drug pomalidomide on an accelerated basis.

Typically the Food and Drug Administration requires data from a late-stage Phase III trial before it will agree to review an application, but Celgene said it expects to file based on Phase II data by the end of the first quarter.

"This had been expected by many, but not all Street observers for some time," said Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group. "Nonetheless it's a modest upside surprise in our view."

The Summit, New Jersey-based biotech company said it expects earnings excluding items in 2012 to rise about 25 percent to between $4.70 and $4.80 a share. It expects revenue to rise about 15 percent to between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion.

Analysts expect earnings in 2012 of $4.52 a share and revenue of $5.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects sales of Revlimid, the company's treatment for multiple myeloma and most important product, to increase about 19 percent to a range of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion.

The company expects growth of Revlimid to be driven by continued geographic expansion and reimbursement from countries such as Russia, Korea and Brazil. It also hopes to win approval this year to market Revlimid in newly diagnosed patients in Europe.

Revlimid is approved in the United States and Europe in combination with dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma in patients who have failed at least one prior therapy.

Celgene is seeking to market the drug in newly diagnosed patients and as a maintenance therapy. A decision by the European Medicines Agency is expected in the first half of this year.

The company expects to file for approval to market the drug in newly diagnosed patients in the United States early this year. In the United States many physicians already prescribe Revlimid to this patient population on an "off-label" basis.

The strong 2012 outlook offset somewhat lower-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter results.

The company posted net fourth-quarter earnings of 93 cents a share, up from 45 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose 22 percent to $1.28 billion.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.05 a share. Analysts had on average expected earnings excluding items of $1.08 a share.

Fourth-quarter sales of Revlimid rose about 20 percent to about $855 million.

Celgene said it is on track to exceed 2015 targets of $8 billion in revenue and $8 a share in earnings, excluding one-time items.

Fourth-quarter sales of Vidaza, the company's drug to treat a group of blood disorders known as myelodysplastic syndromes, rose about 34 percent to $189 million. Vidaza has lost patent protection in the United States. It retains exclusivity in Europe through the end of 2018 and in Japan until 2021.

Sales of the company's breast cancer drug Abraxane, which Celgene got with its acquisition of Abraxis BioSciences in 2010, were $104 million.

"One of my objectives in 2012 and beyond is to be more aggressive in emerging markets. Abraxane would be part of that opportunity for us," Celgene Chief Executive Robert Hugin told investors.

Celgene's shares closed up $1.01, or 1.5 percent, to $68.23 on the Nasdaq. Earlier in the day they rose as high as $68.85.

