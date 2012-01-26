Celgene Corp said (CELG.O) fourth-quarter earnings nearly doubled on higher sales of its multiple myeloma drug Revlimid, and it disclosed plans to acquire smaller biotechnology company Avila Therapeutics for $350 million.

Celgene, which reported preliminary results earlier this month, said earnings rose to $410 million, or 91 cents a share, from $209.6 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue climbed to $1.28 billion from $1.07 billion.

As previously reported, earnings excluding one-time items were $1.05 a share.

Celgene is seeking to further expand its presence in the market for blood cancer medicines. Avila, a privately held company based near Boston, is developing a blood cancer drug known as AVL-292 which is in early-stage development.

Avila's technology is designed to disable certain proteins associated with disease. Celgene said the technology will help it develop new treatments for managing other complex disorders.

"We see Avila's unique approach to protein silencing as an area of great promise for our research initiatives in hematology, oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases," Tom Daniel, Celgene's president of research and early development, said in a statement.

Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said in a research note that the acquisition is consistent with Celgene's prior practice of investing in emerging companies and technologies.

"Avila's drug is currently in Phase I development for B cell hematological malignancies and could fit nicely with Celgene's existing portfolio of drugs for myeloma as well as their hoped-for activity in lymphoma and leukemia," he said.

Fourth-quarter sales of Revlimid rose 20 percent to $855 million, driven by gains in market share, increased duration of therapy, and geographic expansion. Revlimid sales rose 21 percent in the United States and 20 percent internationally.

Summit, New Jersey-based Celgene said it expects a decision by European regulators in the 2012 first half on whether to approve Revlimid for use in newly diagnosed patients and as a maintenance therapy. The drug is currently approved as a treatment for patients who have failed other therapies.

The decision is important because unlike the United States, where the drug can and is used "off label" in newly diagnosed patients, European physicians are not allowed to prescribe the drug for any unapproved use.

Sales of the Vidaza, Celgene's treatment for a group of blood disorders known as myelodysplastic syndromes, rose 34 percent to $189 million in the fourth quarter. U.S. sales rose 19 percent while international sales rose 51 percent, driven by recent launches in new markets, including the UK and Japan.

Celgene Chief Financial Officer Jacqualyn Fouse told analysts on a conference call that the company expects sales of Vidaza to be flat going into 2012 as the drug has now lost market exclusivity in the United Sates. It retains exclusivity in Europe through the end of 2018 and in Japan until 2021.

The company said it expects to submit a marketing application for its drug pomalidomide to be used by relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients in the United States during the first quarter of 2012, and with European regulators in the first half of 2012.

Celgene said the impact of currency movements was relatively small in the fourth quarter due to its hedging strategy. Pressure on prices in Europe was offset by higher prices elsewhere.

The company stood by its earnings and revenue forecasts for 2012. It expects earnings, excluding one-time items, to rise about 25 percent to a range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share. It expects revenue to rise about 15 percent to between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion.

It expects sales of Revlimid to rise about 19 percent to between $3.75 billion and $3.85 billion.

Celgene shares were down 1.2 percent to $72.87 in morning trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)