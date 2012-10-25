Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) quarterly results beat expectations on strong sales of its Revlimid cancer treatment, and the biotechnology company narrowly raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company on Thursday said it earned $424 million, or 97 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared with $373 million, or 81 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Celgene earned $1.29 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global company revenue rose 14 percent to $1.42 billon, topping Wall Street expectations of $1.41 billion.

