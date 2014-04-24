Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Celgene Corp (CELG.O) on Thursday reported lower first quarter profit on higher research and development costs and increased expenses for launching new medicines, although the company maintained its full year forecasts as sales also increased.
The U.S. biotechnology company posted a net profit of $280 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with a profit of $385 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Celgene had adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of Celgene's flagship multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid rose 14 percent to $1.14 billion for the quarter, which was about in line with Wall Street estimates.
The company said it has filed for U.S. and European approval to use the medicine as a first line treatment for multiple myeloma, a label expansion that is widely viewed as the next big sales catalyst for the drug.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.