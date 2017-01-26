Celgene Corp (CELG.O) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The U.S. biotechnology company also said it would buy privately held Delinia Inc for an upfront payment of $300 million to bolster its inflammation and immunology pipeline.

Celgene's net income fell 23.5 percent to $429 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

But, its adjusted profit of $1.61 per share beat analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's total revenue rose 16 percent to $2.98 billion, short of analysts' average estimate of $3.02 billion.

Celgene, which had previously released full-year 2016 results, said Revlimid sales rose 16 percent to $1.81 billion in the quarter, driven by new patient market share gains and longer duration of use.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company's cancer treatment Abraxane generated sales of $266 million, while its other multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst brought in $378 million.

Celgene's shares rose 0.89 percent to $115 in light premarket trading on Thursday.

