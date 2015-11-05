Robert Hugin, Chairman and CEO of Celgene, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''Accelerating Medical Research'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Celgene Corp (CELG.O) posted its smallest revenue growth in five quarters due to slower sales of its two key cancer drugs.

The drugmaker's shares fell as much as 6.7 percent to $118.61, wiping out $6.77 billion from the company's market value.

Lower-than-expected sales growth of Revlimid and Abraxane pushed the company's revenue below the average analyst estimate and profit to just above expectations.

"Notably, this goes against the trend in large-cap biotech, where the vast majority of companies beat on the top or bottom line and raised guidance," Barclay's analyst Geoffrey Meacham said in a note.

Growing sales of expensive new cancer drugs and other treatments helped top U.S. drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Merck & Co (MRK.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) post stronger-than-expected quarterly profits last month.

Celgene's total revenue rose 17.7 percent to $2.33 billion in the third quarter, but still fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revlimid sales grew 11.8 percent to $1.45 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, slower than the 15 percent sales growth it registered in each of the last four quarters.

"Revlimid appears to suffer a bit from adverse seasonality, and possibly also (foreign exchange) in ex-US geographies," Cowen and Co analysts wrote in a note.

The drug's international sales rose 3.4 percent to $558.3 million, which analysts said were below their expectations.

Celgene cut its full-year sales forecast for Abraxane to a range of $950 million-$1.25 billion, down from $1.00 billion-$1.25 billion three months ago.

Jackie Fouse, Celgene's president of hematology and oncology unit, said Abraxane was facing competition in the United States from newer treatments for lung cancer.

Celgene posted net loss of $34.1 million, or 4 cents per share in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $508.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net loss for the quarter included $751.8 million in collaboration costs and $231.6 million in costs related to the company's acquisition of Receptos Inc announced in July.

New Jersey-based Celgene earned $1.23 per share in the quarter, excluding items, marginally beating the average analysts' estimate of $1.22 per share.

While the company kept its adjusted profit forecast for the year unchanged, it also cut its full-year profit view to $2.02-$2.24 per share from $2.17-$2.46 it forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)